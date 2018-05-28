Barbara Louise Sapp of Ashland passed away May 27th, 2018 at her granddaughter’s house in Hartsburg, she was 83 years old. Barbara was born May 11, 1935 in Hartsburg, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Muriel Oakes, Rice. She married Henry Sapp on February 11, 1956 and he preceded her in death April 9, 2010. Barbara retired from the Southern Boone County Schools after 29 years, where she was the High School Secretary.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday May 29th, 2018 at 11:00am. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday May 28th, 2018 3:00 to 6:00pm.

Survivors include two sons, Darrell Sapp and Jim Sapp; her daughter, Brenda (James) Forbis all of Ashland; two brothers, Harold (Donna) Rice and Joseph(Lida) Rice of Hartsburg; four grandchildren, Jeanne (Brian) Sjostrand, Alex (Brittany) Forbis, Samantha Sapp, Emily (Seth) Schouten; five Great grandchildren, Rebecca Sjostrand, Nicole Sjostrand, Ashley Sjostrand, Greyson Forbis and Liam Ortiz.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to American Heart Association in care of the family.