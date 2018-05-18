Barbara Kathryn Perry, 83, of Ashland, passed away May 17, 2018 at Ashland Healthcare. Barbara was born March 9, 1935 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Marvin and Faye Flummerfelt, Cummins. She was married to Donald E. Perry, whom preceded her in death. She was a member of Walk in Faith Church formerly Ashland United Methodist Church.

Memorial Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on May 21, 2018 at 6:00pm with visitation from 5:00 to 6:00.

Memorial Services will be at Prairie Rose Cemetery in Corning, Iowa at a later date.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sarah (Beth Perrin) Perry of Columbia, Laura Kipple of Syracuse, Nebraska and Letitia DenHartog of Ashland; one brother, Charles (Joyce) Cummins of Clermont, Florida; one sister, Denise Weinrich of Keokuk, Iowa; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three children and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, family request Memorial Contributions to Walk in Faith Church or to the Charity of your choice P.O. Box 68 Ashland Mo 65010