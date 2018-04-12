Barbara Dean Brune, 88, of Ashland passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018 at Boone Hospital Center. She was born on July 17, 1929 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Wilmoth Sappington Nichols, who preceded her in death on February 22, 1980. She was united in marriage on June 1, 1947 to Paul William Brune, who preceded her in death on July 28, 1997.

She graduated from Ashland High School in May of 1947. Barbara worked at Pitts Meat Locker, Ashland Super Foods and was a Homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg, the church circle, American Legion Post 424 Auxiliary, and the Ashland Senior Center. Barbara enjoyed embroidery, quilting, fishing, playing cards, the Lake of the Ozarks, St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, and Mizzou Tigers men’s and women’s basketball. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Robert Brune of Murphy, Texas, Sharon (Gary) Lammers of Hartsburg, Loretta (Berry) Nichols of Ashland, Christine (Kelly) Monaghan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Along with her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Judith Caroline Brune; grandson: Zachary Thomas Monaghan; sister: Margaret Gibson, and daughter-in-law: Linda Brune.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Peace United Church of Christ with Reverend Brian Damrow officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Peace United Church of Christ or the Hartsburg American Legion Post 424 Auxiliary.

