Ashton Liam Mahan, 15 months, passed away May 24th 2018.

He was born February 21, 2017, the son of Justin and Mercedes George Mahan.

Services will be held on Sunday May 27, 2018 at Robinson Funeral Home at 4:00 pm with visitation 2 hours prior.

Survivors include his parents, grandparents Ronda Mahan, Malinda (Bruce) Rymer, Troy (Margaret) George, his brothers and sisters, William, Haiden, Xavier, Hannah and Natalie.

His grandfather Larry Mahan preceded in death.