Armenta Grace (Shouse) Gilmore, 89, of Ashland passed away December 29, 2019 at Bluegrass Terrace in Ashland. Armenta was born March 7, 1930, the daughter of Warner Harrison and Armenta Grace( Davis) Shouse. Armenta was a long time member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked a number of years at Tweedies in Jefferson City, and also worked as a supervisor at 3M Company in Columbia until her retirement in 1991.

Graveside Services will be held on January 2, 2020 11:00am in New Salem Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, David Gilmore and his wife Lois of Ashland; one grandson, Cris Gilmore and wife Mary of Ashland; three great grandchildren, Michael, Megan and Matthew, five great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Harmon, two brothers, Warner Jr. Shouse and Armel (Joe Bill) Shouse.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home