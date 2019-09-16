Arlene Wieberg of Columbia, passed away at South Hampton Place, she was 74 years old.

Arlene was born June 1, 1945 in Hartsburg, the daughter of Derby and Betty Pauley Rippeto. She was a homemaker all her life.

Services were held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation was held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra (Eddie) Bard of Columbia, Mary Thomas of Columbia, Angela (Steve) Gregg of Columbia, Billie Jean (Darian) Kersey of Georgia and Maurice (Daniel) Simmons of Columbia; one sister, Peggy Mallory of Ashland, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Jimmy Rippeto, two sisters, Bonnie Carl and Wanda (Susie) Worley.