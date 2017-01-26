Alice Elaine Lee of Centralia, formerly of Hartsburg, passed away January 25, 2017, she was 70 years old.

Elaine was born December 28, 1946 in Hartsburg, the daughter of James and Dorothy Nichols Batye. She retired from 3M as a factory worker.

Elaine was married to Jimmy Watson in 1965. She later married Lindell Lee in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 1993.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:00am at Nashville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Nashville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00pm Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include, her daughter Sherry (Ron) Morse of Centralia; four sons, Lindell Lee of Harrisburg, Leslie (Debbie) Lee of Hartsburg, Allen Lee of Hartsburg and Aron (Jennifer) Lee of Bayview, Texas; one brother, Jimmy Batye of Hartsburg; two sisters, Josie (Bill) Forbis of Williamsburg and Bonnie (Ernie) Bennett of Columbia. Several Grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Elaine was also preceded in death by her son, Wes Watson; 7 brothers, Bob, Marvin, Charles William, Ronald, Donald, Leslie and Farron.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to: American Cancer Society, 12021 Audrain County Road 971, Centralia, Missouri 65240.