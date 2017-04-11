Alice F. Hartman of Hartsburg, passed away April 10, 2017 at the Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, she was 75 years old. Alice was born July 11, 1941 in Eldon, Missouri, the daughter of Harley and Reba White, Vaughan. She married Harold Wayne Hartman on June 4, 1955 in Mexico, Missouri and he preceded her in death.

Alice was a child care provider for many years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hartsburg, she loved garage selling, and sewing and working in her flower garden.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Friday April 14, 2017 at 11:00am with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Cindy) Hartman, Karl (Irene) Hartman of Hartsburg; one daughter, Debra (Chris) Sankpill, daughter-in-law, Lorine Nelson of Hartsburg; one brother, Lonnie (Lyda) Vaughan of Fulton. 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Roy Wayne Hartman, one sister, Lola Dzurick and one brother, David Vaughan.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of Robinson Funeral Home.