A little rain did not stop Southern Boone’s youngest learners, as Parents as Teachers flooded the Southern Boone County Fire Department Tuesday, Oct. 9, for fire prevention week fun.

The fire department hosted 124 people in the open house, including my family.

“The event was pretty average of what we have had the last couple years. I was surprised how great the turn out was because of rain,” said Parents as Teachers educator Kim Fleetwood.

Parents as Teachers, is an early childhood home visit program for children from birth to five years old; designed to help families, support child development, and the many challenges of parenting. Parents as Teachers is within the school district; there are no additional costs and family participation is voluntary.

Fire prevention week was held in the schools the week of Oct. 7 thru 13.

“It is great for the kids to be able to connect with the fire department, so that if there is an emergency, such as a fire, it’s not so scary,” said Fleetwood. “No matter the child’s age the experience from a one year old to five year old, starting those home conversations, and gaining the experiences will help the child.”

By Carson Blake