As the Southern Boone YMCA is approaching its second anniversary of operations, it has its eye on the future.

Tuesday morning, the YMCA took a big step towards that future by closing on property that will be the location of a new YMCA.

The Southern Boone YMCA, a branch of the Jefferson City YMCA now owns 15 acres of land just west of the intersection of Liberty Lane and Henry Clay. The property, sold by members of the Lenger family, is just across from the new Liberty Landing housing addition.

Southern Boone YMCA director Kip Batye gave credit to YMCA board members Carl Freiling and Dave Westhoff, as well as the Lenger family for making the sale of the property happen.

“We are very excited and beginning to work now on plans for a new YMCA,” Batye said.

However, Batye noted that the purchase of the land was merely the first step in a long process.

“We will spend the next three years fund raising, planning and developing,” Batye said. “But if everything goes right, we could move into a new facility in early 2020.”

By Bruce Wallace