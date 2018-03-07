The Southern Boone YMCA unveiled its plans for a multi-phase campaign on Saturday which will build a new YMCA complex on the south side of Ashland.

Saturday’s event, held at Anna Marie Knipp’s High Spirits Farm, hosted about 75 people and unbridled enthusiasm for the project.

“We were so pleased with the turnout today,” said Southern Boone YMCA board president Lonna Trammell, “we are blessed to have a lot of support throughout Mid-Missouri.”

Trammell, along with Southern Boone YMCA director Kip Batye and Jefferson City YMCA director Craig Lammers, offered drawings and concepts of the new facility.

Phase one will include a fitness center, two group exercise rooms, – which will be about twice the size of the Y’s current workout space – a child watch room, locker rooms and office space. The YMCA will be working to raise an estimated $2.8 million for the first phase. The facility is to be built on 15-plus acres of property the YMCA purchased previously at the intersection of south Main and west Liberty Lane.

“There is no time frame on this,” Batye told the Journal. “We don’t want to give false hope, but we do want to kick off the campaign now and hope to raise the initial funding as soon as possible. Hopefully, we will be breaking ground before this time next year.”

Subsequent phases will include two full-sized gymnasiums and an elevated track in phase two, an on-site child care facility, teen center and wrestling-tumbling room in phase three and an aquatic center with an indoor pool in phase four.

“These phases can be adjusted dependent upon fundraising and naming rights,” Batye added. “The site will also include a baseball/softball diamond and a soccer/football field.”

By Bruce Wallace