The Southern Boone YMCA is moving forward in the planning stages for a new facility on Liberty Lane.

The YMCA closed on the 15-acre property earlier this year and is now beginning to explore a capital fund raising campaign and look at several indoor and outdoor facilities plans.

While the local YMCA Board of Directors continues to work on a month-to-month basis to lead the YMCA, facility director Kip Batye and Jefferson City YMCA Executive Director Craig Lammers led the first meeting on Tuesday of a new Developmental Study Advisory Committee. The committee, composed of local residents and business leaders, will lead the effort this summer to initiate the capital campaign to fund the building of the new facility.

~ Get more on this story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace