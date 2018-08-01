LEAD PHOTO: Brothers JP and Noah Harding show off thier targets and shooting skill results with instructor Justin Mcguire at the recent shooting expo hosted by the Southern Boone YMCA and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Southern Boone YMCA has swapped their acreage for another 15-acres and is still making fund raising efforts for a new facility and their next step is to get their property annexed into the City of Ashland.

YMCA officials will appear before the Board of Aldermen at their August 7 meeting for a public hearing and a vote to bring in their 15-acres into the city. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Southern Boone Fire training center.

The reason for the annexation into the city is simple for Southern Boone YMCA director Kip Batye: “We want to be in the city. They helped bring the YMCA to Ashland and their partnership is important to us.”

The YMCA swapped its original property – 15-acres on the southwest corner of the 40-acre property at the intersection of Liberty Lane and Main Street – for 15-acres on the northeast corner of that same 40-acres with the owner of the remainder of the property, commercial real estate developer Don Quick, of Texas.

