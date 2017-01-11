When YMCA director Kip Batye planned the first Run, Run Rudolph fundraising fun run for the YMCA, he had planned for cold weather. He even had announced a prize for the ugliest Christmas sweater.

Only Batye didn’t plan on December’s only ice storm to hit the same weekend as the 5K run.

But the 5K Run/Walk has been re-scheduled for January 28 and Batye said there will still be prizes for a number of runners as well as the ugly sweater contest.

The run will be held at the Southern Boone YMCA with packet pickup or registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the run starting at 9 a.m. Pre-race registration can be done at the YMCA or online. Participants will receive a holiday hat and medals will be presented to the overall male and female finisher, the top three male/female finishers in each category, and overall male/female walker.

Registration fee of $30 and proceeds go to the Southern Boone YMCA Outreach Program which provides programming and fees for those in the area who cannot afford it.