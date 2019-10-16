The 4th Annual Southern Boone Marching Classic will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019. There will be 27 different bands from around Missouri performing throughout the day. These 1A-4A schools will bring over 1100 Marching Band and Color Guard students to Ashland. The Parade begins at 8:30 a.m., with 20 bands marching from Henry Clay, to Broadway, to Main Street. Parade goers will enjoy musical performances such as The Greatest Show, Sweet Caroline and Hooked on a Feeling. Awards for the Parade will be announced immediately following the parade at the high school gymnasium.

~ Find out more details in today’s Journal ~