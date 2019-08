In Ashland, Word of Mouth Catering and Carryout held an open house this week. They are now located at 503 E. Broadway in Ashland.

Owners Bridget Canaday and Rachel Pounds had an assortment of individually-portioned salads, cinnamon rolls and more. Stop by and shop local (see their Facebook page for their shop hours which vary).

You can also check out their website at wordofmouthcateringandcarryout.com or give them a call at 573-657-5211.