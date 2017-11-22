Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford said Monday that a pair of reports concerning would-be theives going through cars should serve as a reminder for auto owners. While nothing was stolen in the two recent reports, Woolford said everyone should be aware.

“It is the time of year we hear about items being stolen from cars in Columbia and sometimes that gets down here,” Woolford said. “It’s just a reminder for folks to not keep valuables in their cars and to lock their cars in the overnight hours.”