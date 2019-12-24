Woody’s Pub and Grub in Ashland is no stranger to serving its community. Throughout the year, this small town business is able to bring in big time funds that are donated locally. One of the business’s largest fundraisers is the annual King of Wings contest, where wing makers from across the county compete with their homemade, uniquely crafted wings in order to raise funds for the Ashland Buddy Pack.

Though King of Wings is a major source for the funds that Woody’s uses to help its community, it doesn’t end there. Each year in the month of December, Woody’s Pub and Grub uses its funds to adopt a family in need. Typically, the business picks two families each year to buy Christmas gifts and any needed amenities for. Due to a surplus in funds, Woody’s has decided to take on an additional family this year.

By Sofi Zeman