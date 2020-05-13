In observance of National Nurses Week, the Women’s Foundation today released data showing that women represent the overwhelming majority of registered nurses in Missouri, yet earn 77 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts, making an average of $13,871 less in annual salary. The data shows that the pay gap for women registered nurses in Missouri is greater than the national average of 80 cents for every dollar earned by male nurses.

“This data tells the story of how women working as registered nurses in Missouri continue to earn less than their male counterparts, which affects everything from family income and retirement to the health of our regional economy,” said Wendy Doyle, Women’s Foundation President & CEO. “Nurses are serving on the front lines of this pandemic, yet we are failing them by paying women less than men for the same essential work. As policymakers continue to manage the immediate effects of this crisis and develop solutions to mitigating its devastating economic impact, they must prioritize proven solutions like gender pay equity to compensate women fairly and strengthen our economy.”

The data was compiled from a dashboard commissioned by the Women’s Foundation and built by mySidewalk, a Kansas City-based city intelligence software company. The dashboard is available online at: www.womens-foundation.org/COVID-data

About the Women’s Foundation

The Women’s Foundation’s mission is to advance all women’s economic and civic leadership. We envision a world where all women are empowered to strengthen America’s economy and democracy.