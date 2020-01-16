THURSDAY: Cold start to the day will be the theme throughout as temperatures only warm up to the low 30s for afternoon highs.

TONIGHT: Snow pushes in after midnight, and will likely impact the roadways shortly after beginning to fall. Lows will fall into the middle 20s.

EXTENDED: Eventually the snow will start to mix with sleet and freezing before changing over to a cold rain once and for all. How long this transition takes place will determine the impacts being felt. Prepare on poor travel conditions to start the day and the potential of seeing that continue toward the afternoon and evening. For the latest details on timing and impacts check out the Stormtrack Insider Blog. This all starts wrapping up Friday night, as cold air starts to push back in. It will be breezy Saturday with highs likely only topping out in the 30s, and that may be generous in some spots. Sunday will continue the cooling trend with highs expected in the 20s, where they hold into the first few days of next week.

Weather collected from KMIZ weather and Accuweather media release