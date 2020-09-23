For six months, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, (HHS), its public health component known as Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response(ASPR) and multiple other federal agencies to support a regional and national response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19.

Today, FEMA Region 7’s efforts represent more than $1.1 billion in financial assistance to the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, local municipalities, tribal nations and certain private, non-profit organizations to help with the COVID-19 response.

FEMA’s regional office and staff, along with HHS Region 7 staff, have been supporting the pandemic response in other ways too. Here’s a glance at key actions taken throughout the last six months:

The FEMA effort began when President Trump declared a nationwide emergency on March 13, 2020 under the Robert T. Stafford Act to help reimburse certain emergency costs and/or provide direct federal assistance to local, state and territorial governments, as well as tribal nations.

