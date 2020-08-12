Missouri 4-H has announced the development of a new Innovation Grant initiative to reward and encourage programs, ideas and partnerships that will advance the national 4-H goal of embracing and meeting the diverse needs of our country’s youth by the year 2025.

Starting this fall, Missouri 4-H faculty will be eligible to apply for grants up to $500, thanks to generous contributions from the Missouri 4-H Foundation and support from the 4-H Center for Youth Development at the University of Missouri.

National 4-H has pledged that by 2025, the organization’s members, faculty, staff, volunteer and programs will reflect the demographics of our country, serving the many diverse needs of our nation’s youth, including vulnerable populations.

~See more in the Boone County Journal~