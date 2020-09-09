Excluding the SoBoCo elementary fifth grade, Southern Boone County schools are back in seat instruction after the COVID-19 stay at home order in March 2020.

School administration have based the decision of returning to in seat classrooms based on the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code and the parent survey conducted this summer.

The Boone County Public Health and Human Resources information hub on Monday, September 7 showed area zip code 65010 at 77 cases, zip code 65039 16 cases, and zip code 65201, the most northern boarder of the school district, bleeding into the school district lines at 1,654 cases.

By Carson Blake