Joshua Welch, 36, of Columbia, was charged with four counts of felony domestic assault on an incident that happened in March, 2018. Welch was charged while being held at the Boone County jail on other charges.

The earlier incident, which took place at an Ashland residence on Morgan St., was originally investigated as a possible suicide.

However, the victim told police Welch had restrained her and cut her 27 times, including cutting the letter J into her thigh, just above the knee. The victim was transported to a hospital where she received stitches.