Upcoming programs at the Southern Boone County Public Library

For the week of February 11-17, 2018

For more information, call (573) 657-7378 or visit http://www.dbrl.org/programs.

Monday, February 12

Family Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Come join us for stories, songs and activities. Ages 3-5 and parents.

Tuesday, February 13

The Beginning Years

9:30-10 a.m.

Bring your baby or toddler for songs, rhymes and activities. Birth to 36 months. Older siblings welcome.

Tuesday, February 13

Shrinky Dinks

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Use shrinking plastic to make jewelry, a key chain or another special item for yourself or to give as a gift. Ages 10 and older.

Tuesday, February 13

Tuesday Night Theater: “My Love, Don’t Cross That River”

6-7 p.m.

Kang Gye-Yeol, 89, and Jo Byeong-Man, 98, are married and have lived together for 76 years. While Kang and Jo spend every day like a newlywed couple, they now must face the reality of their aging romance. “My Love, Don’t Cross That River” by Jin Mo-young, captures the fleeting moments of their twilight days. Shown in collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series (www.pbs.org/pov). (2017, 60 minutes)

Thursday, February 15

Chess Thursday

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Bring your best game to the library and see how well you do against other chess enthusiasts. Ages 10 and older.

Saturday, February 17

The Scoop on the Coop

1-3 p.m.

Is keeping backyard chickens the right fit for your lifestyle? Local expert Bill Ruppert will tell you all about raising and caring for backyard chickens, including their beneficial relationship with your vegetable garden and compost pile. Topics include: understanding the “culture” of chickens; nutrition and general health care; sustainable shelter design; how and where to purchase chicks; preparing for the arrival of your chicks; and more.