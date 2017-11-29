Christmas Tree lightings and other holiday events will take place around Southern Boone this weekend.

On Friday, the annual Ashland Park Board tree lighting will take place on Broadway.

The parade to the tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Primary School parking lot, loading the wagons begins at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 6:40 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Santa Claus makes a visit to the Southern Boone YMCA and the YMCA will host the Run, Run Rudolph 5K.

Kid-friendly art activities will be available from 10a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mid-Mo Arts Alliance.

The annual Santa’s Little Workshop Holiday Craft Show will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Club building. The craft show benefits the local Boy Scouts Troop 134 and is free to the public.

• The Hartsburg Tree Lighting will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in downtown Hartsburg. There will be caroling and treats at the Hartsburg Legion Hall.