Old Man Winter showed up quickly in Mid-Missouri in November. Much like 2018’s strange spring weather, winter came along quickly and set a few records.

According to KMIZ weather meteorologist Sharon Ray, there were temperature and snowfall records set in November.

Temperatures in Boone County fell to an average of 37.5 degrees Fahrenheit for the month, making it the fourth-coldest November since records began in 1889.

• On Nov. 10, the low temperature was 16-degrees, a new record for the month.

• On Nov. 27, the high temperature was 26-degress, the lowest high temperature ever recorded in Boone County.

According to most weather forecast models, the 2018-19 winter is most likely to include below-average temperatures, however, southern Missouri has a 33% chance of having a warmer-than-usual winter.

This winter’s snowfall is forecat to be about average with a normal snowfall in December at 4.4 inches in Boone County. Normal snowfall in January is 6.1 inches and in February is 4.7 inches.

The forecast for the rest of this week is below-normal, with freezing temperatures at the end of the week and high temperatures in the upper 30s.