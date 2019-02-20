Tuesday’s round of predicted ice and snow has changed some local events and has altered the SoBoCo Eagles basketball tournament schedule.

SENIOR CENTER:

The Southern Boone Senior Center has cancelled Dinner Day for Wednesday, February 20th.

BASKETBALL:

Tuesday’s round of predicted ice and snow has changed the SoBoCo Eagles basketball tournament schedule.

The Eagles boys district game scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Wednesday and the girls semifinal game has been moved to Thursday. The boys semifinals will take place Friday evening and the championship games will be held Saturday afternoon. This schedule change was made after the sports page deadline.