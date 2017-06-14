Consolidated Water of Boone County sent a notification of “precautionary boil water advisory” for the Hartsburg area on Monday afternoon.

The advisory was not a mandatory order and was due to low water pressure. The order was for customers along Rt. A and included those who live in Hartsburg and south of the Town of Hartsburg, Bush Landing Rd., River Rd., Arnsmeyer Ln., 1st and 2nd and Main Streets as well as Hartsburg Hills Rd., and David Sapp Rd. The order lasted until this afternoon.