After being cooped up for weeks during the COVID 19 pandemic, warmer weather and the need for continued social distancing could find many more motorcycles on our roadways this spring and summer. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety want to remind motorists to “Watch for Motorcycles” in order to help prevent motorcycle crashes, deaths and injuries on Missouri roadways.

This awareness campaign will run during the month of May and on holidays through the summer.

“Preliminary data shows that approximately 15% of Missouri traffic fatalities in 2019 involved a motorcycle, with 120 motorcyclist lives lost” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “We want to see that number decrease this year by reminding motorists to be mindful of motorcyclists on the road and by reminding both motorcyclists and other drivers to obey speed limits, put down the phone, and never drive impaired.”

