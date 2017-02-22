Suddenly, the fishing is pretty good and high schools hosting district basketball tournaments are having to run their air conditioning.

It’s February – and it’s unusually warm. What gives?

According to ABC-17 meteorologist Brittany Beggs, Boone County has broken five weather records for this warm February. “We have four high temperature records on February 11, 18, 19 and 20 and Monday we broke the record for a ‘high’ low temperature – we were only down to 58-degrees.”

Beggs added that there was a sixth possible record which could be broken – today’s high temperature. “The record high is 76-degrees and we are forecast to be 77-degrees,” Beggs said, adding “this is setting up to be one of the five warmest February’s on record.”

Southern Boone residents have taken advantage of the warm weather – whether it is outside exercising, getting their gardens ready for spring or just enjoying being outside.

By Bruce Wallace