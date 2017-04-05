Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Monday major new initiatives to combat human trafficking in the state, including first-in-the-nation regulations designed to use Missouri’s consumer protection laws to go after traffickers.

Ashland resident and Chairman of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, Nanette Ward will be a member of the Attorney General’s Task Force.

Hawley also announced a new unit dedicated to anti-trafficking efforts within the Attorney General’s Office, as well as a statewide, anti-trafficking task force composed of leading law enforcement officials, nonprofit groups, and anti-trafficking experts. Attorney General Hawley was joined at the announcement alongside human trafficking survivors, advocacy groups and law enforcement officers from across the state.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, pure and simple,” Hawley said. “To a far greater degree than we realize, it touches almost every Missouri community. And potentially thousands of Missouri children and young women are at risk. I promised I would take bold new action to combat it, and that is exactly what we are doing,” Hawley said. “These major new initiatives, will make Missouri a leader in the fight against trafficking.”

Hawley’s efforts were not the only statement Monday focused on anti-trafficking efforts. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Monday she was focused on protecting children.

~ Get the whole story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace