Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Monday major new initiatives to combat human trafficking in the state, including first-in-the-nation regulations designed to use Missouri’s consumer protection laws to go after traffickers.

Nanette Ward

Ashland resident and Chairman of the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, Nanette Ward will be a member of the Attorney General’s Task Force.

Hawley also announced a new unit dedicated to anti-trafficking efforts within the Attorney General’s Office, as well as a statewide, anti-trafficking task force composed of leading law enforcement officials, nonprofit groups, and anti-trafficking experts. Attorney General Hawley was joined at the announcement alongside human trafficking survivors, advocacy groups and law enforcement officers from across the state.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, pure and simple,” Hawley said. “To a far greater degree than we realize, it touches almost every Missouri community. And potentially thousands of Missouri children and young women are at risk. I promised I would take bold new action to combat it, and that is exactly what we are doing,” Hawley said. “These major new initiatives, will make Missouri a leader in the fight against trafficking.”

Hawley’s efforts were not the only statement Monday focused on anti-trafficking efforts. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Monday she was focused on protecting children.

By Bruce Wallace

