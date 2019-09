Tuesday the new Back The Blue license plate, HB 898 sponsored by Rep. Sara Walsh, was unveiled. Assisting with the unveiling were David and Beverly Thomas, parents of Molly Thomas Bowden, a Columbia Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2005.

On Saturday, Steve and Sarah Walsh sat with Senator Caleb Rowden at his table to Back The Blue at Friday night’s Columbia Missouri Police Department Foundation annual trivia night fundraiser.