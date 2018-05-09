Lead Photo: SoBoCo senior Riley Tade and principal Dale Van Deven talk about upcoming graduation ceremonies that will be held this Sunday at the high school. Tade was noted by Van Deven and senior class president Chris Bonderer as someone who has made a big impact on the Senior Class of 2018.

Governor’s trial set for this month

A special session of the Missouri legislature will begin later this month to decide whether to discipline Gov. Eric Greitens for the misconduct detailed in reports released by the House Investigative Committee.

“This path is not the one that I would have chosen for Missourians or my colleagues. I had hoped from the beginning of this process that the committee would find no wrongdoing,” said Todd Richardson, speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives. “Unfortunately, this is where the facts led.”

The legislature will be charged with considering the recommendations the investigative committee will make, the most serious of which would be impeachment.

The special session will begin immediately after the regular session ends on May 18 and will give the committee time “investigate and collect relevant information surrounding the conduct of Gov. Greitens,” Richardson said.

At a press conference following Thursday’s session, Republican leaders said more than 80 percent of lawmakers — 138 representatives and 29 senators — had signed the petition to enact a special session. They only needed 123 in the House and 26 in the Senate.

By Bruce Wallace