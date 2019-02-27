State Rep. Sara Walsh hopes to give Missourians a new way to show their support for law enforcement. She is the sponsor of legislation (HB 898) that would establish a “Back the Blue” special license plate that would allow Missourians to express their support for all law enforcement, and raise funds for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial.

In addition, Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford was asking for Missouri House support of the measure.

Walsh noted that Missouri has several specialty plates for various law enforcement groups, but lacks a single plate that shows support for all of the state’s law enforcement officials.

“Other states already have similar plates in place, but Missouri has yet to offer a plate that allows citizens to show their appreciation for all of the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

