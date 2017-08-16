Ashland’s Sara Walsh will be the first resident to represent Southern Boone in the State Legislature after winning a narrow victory over Democrat Michela Skelton in last Tuesday’s special election.

Walsh said on Thursday, after attending a Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce meeting, that she was already moving quickly at representing the residents of District 50.

“We campaigned on less regulation for business, investing in education and insuring that our law enforcement community has all the resources they need to stay safe,” Walsh said. “Those are the general principles I will support (in the legislature). There are a lot of things you learn as you go door-to-door that don’t fit in broad categories that are constituent services and we are already working on those things.”

Of her win, Walsh said she was very pleased with the results.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~