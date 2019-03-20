Does teaching the Bible in school add historical context or promote religion?

That question was at the core of a lengthy debate Wednesday in the Missouri House over a bill that would affirm the right to teach the Bible in social studies electives. The House gave initial approval to the bill.

Ashland’s Sara Walsh, R-Dist. 50, backed the bill.

House Bill 267 allows school districts to offer social studies electives on the Hebrew scriptures and the New Testament.

Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-St. Louis, proposed an amendment that would include other religions in the bill. It was shot down.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, said as a former educator he has found students don’t have a working understanding of the Bible and that inhibits their ability to understand the country’s origins.

By Isabel Lohman, Missouri Press