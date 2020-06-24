Monday, July 6, 2020 to Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Dear Parents,Grandparents, Community Organizations:

Please join us for free exercise! Morning is the best time to take a walk in July. When walking kids to school you will be surrounded with smiles, laughter, and entertainment. Plus, you are helping yourself stay healthy! We plan to walk the children in groups of five to seven kids, to avoid large group contact. We will need more adults on hand to make this idea pan out. All kids and volunteers will have their temperatures scanned with a non-contact forehead thermometer upon arrival at the bus stop.

A Walking School Bus (WSB) is a group of children who walk to school together under the supervision of adult leaders (e.g. a parent/grandparent or community member). The program promotes good health, a cleaner environment, and reduced traffic around school and a ready-to-learn attitude for the school day. We currently have two “bus stops,” or starting points for the walkers. Both are ½ mile walks to school.

Ashland Learning Center Route—-intersection of Liberty Lane and Douglas Drive— Adult supervision begins at 7:15 AM; children start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM.

Ashland Public Library Parking Lot Route– Adult supervision begins at 7:15 AM; children start walking to school at 7:30. Kids can arrive any time between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM.

If adults in neighborhoods near the schools would like help organizing a walking group, please contact Joan at joan.wsb@gmail.com. We can provide adults with Walking School Bus back packs and simple first aid supplies.

To ensure the safety of each child we try to maintain a ratio of one adult for every five children. Parents, grandparents and community members are welcome to walk with us any day that fits their schedule. No one, neither kids nor adults are required to walk every day. For more information contact Joan Seidel at joan.wsb@gmail.com. Thanks for helping make our program successful and keeping our children safe as they walk to school.