Beginning this month, Boone County residents can now register to vote online.

Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks said anyone with a computer, smart phone or touch-screen device can register online

“Voters don’t have to print the form online and then sign it and mail it in,” Burks said. “It makes the voter registration process smoother and easier for voters.”

After a voter fills out the form online, the county clerk’s office will review the submission to ensure registrants are legally able to vote.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~