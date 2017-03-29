Ashland voters will see one tax measure on the ballot in Tuesday’s election – the renewal of the tax on large items, including the purchase of boats, vehicles, trailers and motor homes purchased out of state.

According to City Administrator Lyn Woolford, the tax is is a renewal of the tax which brings $15,000-$20,000 annually. “This just keeps everyone on a level playing field when it comes to paying taxes paid to the city,” Woolford said. “Whether you buy a car out of state, here in town or in Columbia – everyone would pay the sames.”