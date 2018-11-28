University of Missouri Health Care recently unveiled a 16,964-square-foot expansion and renovation of University Hospital’s emergency department to meet growing patient volumes.

“We’ve seen steady growth in our emergency department patient volumes at University Hospital during the past five years, with a 28.3 percent increase from 2013 to 2017,” said Jonathan Curtright, chief executive officer of MU Health Care. Some of the features patients will find in the new ER include:

• 18 additional exam rooms for a total of 38 exam rooms and four trauma exam bays

• 10 new fast-track exam rooms for patients with non-life-threatening injuries/illnesses

• One additional triage area for a total of 2 triage areas

“We now have ten fast-track exam rooms that will help us continue to shorten patient wait times,” said Matthew Robinson, MD, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at MU Health Care.