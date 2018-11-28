If you ask nearly anyone who has lived in Southern Boone County for more than a couple of years who should be applauded for their work recently in the community, the name Lyn Woolford would be mentioned by most.

As the Ashland Police Chief for the past five years and the City Administrator (in addition to police chief) for the past three years, Woolford has been cited by many as the glue that has held many factions in the Ashland community together.

But by many more, Woolford is simply the smiling police chief who makes life easier by making traffic safer and move faster at the intersection of Broadway and Henry Clay as parents take their children to school.

Not to mention that Woolford brings a smile to the faces of school children because he wears funny hats as he directs traffic.

For those efforts, Woolford was recently nominated by school district parents for the Safekids Worldwide School Crossing Guard of the Year.

By Bruce Wallace