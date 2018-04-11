The One Read reading panel of community members from Boone and Callaway Counties narrowed the list of more than 140 book suggestions for the 2018 One Read title to two top contenders. Between April 9-April 27, the public can cast their vote for either “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grannor or “News of the Word” by Paulette Jiles.

Ballot boxes will be set up at Daniel Boone Regional Library locations in Ashland, Columbia and Fulton, on the bookmobile and at Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Columbia. People can also vote online at oneread.org. The winning title will be announced in May.

~ See today’s Journal for more details ~