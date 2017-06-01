Two southern Boone juvenile girls were injured early Thursday afternoon when they were ejected from an ATV after it crashed.

Southern Boone Fire was called to the scene on Rt. A near Old Rt. A at 12:56 p.m. EMTs called in the Flight for Life helicopter for one of the injured girls, the other was transported via ambulance.

A spokesperson for the fire department confirmed the injuries noting that one juvenile female had moderate-to-severe head injuries and the other juvenile female had moderate injuries. The spokesperson said the two girls were ejected as the 4-wheeler hit a ditch, but did not know if the 4-wheeler turned over on them.