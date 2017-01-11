Southern Boone County resident Michela Skelton will be announcing her candidacy for the Missouri House District 50 seat Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Southern Boone Library.

Skelton, a Democrat will be running for the seat given up by Rep. Caleb Jones, who is now serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Gov. Eric Greitens.

Ashland’s Sara Walsh announced her candidacy last week. Walsh, a Republican,

represented Missouri at this past summer’s Republican National convention, says she is eager to serve the 50th district.

Walsh, 37, earned her degree in Business Administration from Columbia College and her Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri’s Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.

Skelton, Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party’s Women’s Caucus, said Monday that she would provide leadership for all voices in Jefferson City.

“I’m excited to continue listening to the needs, frustrations and joys of people across these incredible communities,” Skelton said. “So many of the people I’ve met felt their voices haven’t been heard in the District and in Jefferson City. I’m committed to not just hearing those needs but to building a stronger future rooted in an economy that works for everyone.”

Skelton, 31, lives in Southern Boone County. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She earned her law degree at Washington University in St. Louis.

Skelton worked as a non-partisan attorney for the Missouri Senate. She said she gained invaluable experience working for both sides of the aisle, but saw how broken the system has become.

“I saw how the deck is stacked against working families and everyday Missourians,” Skelton said. “Working for the Senate opened my eyes to the true level of dysfunction in our state government. The needs and desires of lobbyists, big-money donors and out-of-state special interests almost always won out at the expense of citizens and local communities.”

The special election to replace Jones will be held on August 8.

In the interim, an office in the capitol dedicated to constituent services for the district will remain open.