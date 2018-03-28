Whether you are voting for on a sales tax issue or for a school board member, Tuesday’s election might have as much impact as any national election.

At stake in Tuesday’s election is a no-tax-increase bond issue of $4.785 million that would build an administration building, an Elementary gym and a new softball/baseball complex.

Two school board seats are also open with three candidates running (see page three of today’s paper).

In the City of Ashland, there are no contested races and an open write-in seat for Ward Two.

In the Village of Hartsburg, there are no candidates, but two spots open for write-in candidates.

For the Boone Hospital Board seat, Greg Steinhoff will face Mark Dempsey.

Each of those races elect those who vote to set tax rates, which can affect a family’s finances. However, one election would have a more direct impact on Southern Boone families – the city’s half-cent sales tax for Parks and Recreation and storm water projects.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace