Ashland’s Joe Miller is seeking another term to the 21 years he has invested in the Southern Boone School Board. “I think we are at a pivotal time for the school district,” Miller said. “We are going to be having growth here like we haven’t seen in 20 years. The next 10 years are going to be very different.” Miller, the Central Missouri President at First State Community Bank, indicated the challenges growth brings requires management of bonding capacity by the school board and “figuring out how to maximize our tax dollars in a responsible way.”

Ashland’s Kris Harmon is a Southern Boone graduate, Class of 1992, and has two daughters attending SoBoCo schools. Harmon, a union representative for the Sheet Metal Workers Union, is seeking his first term on the school board. “I want to be a part of the solution,” Harmon said. “My father was the president of the school board when I was in school and I would like to be a part of that.” Harmon said he can see where there is plenty of needed change on the horizon for the school district.

George Carney says he would like to win back a seat on the school board in order to continue the work he did for almost five years. In the last board election, Carney tied for a seat, but lost when Price Nichols’ name was drawn from the hat. Carney, a retired general manager of CenturyTel, has two granddaughters in the SoBoCo school district. “It’s a great school district,” Carney said, “one of the better districts in the entire state, but staying out in front of growth is going to be a big challenge.”

By Bruce Wallace