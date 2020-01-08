If you are wondering what holiday gifts your neighbors received, don’t bother asking, just visit the over flowing recycling bins behind Ashland City Hall where boxes and an assortment of other materials continue to rise.

Recycling is a never ending Ashland debate that the alderman attempted to contain in 2018, claiming to move the recycling drop-off to a new location.

However, no progress has been made.

The drop-off center is to be located on Red Bud Drive, the newly paved road leading to the city water department and the Southern Boone County School District’s new central office.

The water department building was completed by February 2019.

In September of 2018 the city looked at several different recycling solutions. Afterwards deciding to move the recycling lot to the Red Bud Drive location.

By Carson Blake