The One Read reading panel of community members from Boone and Callaway Counties narrowed the list of more than 160 book suggestions for the 2019 One Read title to two top contenders. Between April 15-May 3, the public can cast their vote for either “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder or “Sourdough, or Lois and Her Adventures in the Underground Market” by Robin Sloan.

Ballot boxes will be set up at the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations in Ashland, Columbia, Holts Summit and Fulton, on the bookmobile and at Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Columbia. People can also vote online at oneread.org. The winning title will be announced May 29.