Make your way to the Southern Boone Senior Center tomorrow morning, March 8 at 9 a.m. and visit with friends and neighbors. Take time to play some games and stay for a great lunch at 11 a.m. for only $5.00.

Bid in this year’s silent auction, results of which will be announced Saturday. You need not be present to win.

Everyone is welcome to attend any or all days, March 8-10 .